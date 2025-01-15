Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 2,118 Shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lifezone Metals were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Lifezone Metals by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 49,197 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Lifezone Metals Stock Performance

Shares of LZM opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lifezone Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Lifezone Metals Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

