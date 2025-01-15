Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 146,766 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 254,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 125,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth about $310,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Price Performance

CLAR stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $198,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,384. This trade represents a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

