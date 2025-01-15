Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sera Prognostics were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sera Prognostics by 533.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.86. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 7,179 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $52,550.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,677.52. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gardner Harrison sold 14,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $105,004.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,837 shares in the company, valued at $863,425.43. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,505 shares of company stock valued at $572,781 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sera Prognostics Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

