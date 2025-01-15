Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,994.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,730 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 746,231 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1,910.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 285,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,858,000 after purchasing an additional 271,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

