PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

PCAR opened at $110.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,058,658.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,947. This represents a 58.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,353.47. The trade was a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

