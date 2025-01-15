Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,611 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,523,000 after purchasing an additional 541,192 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 329,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,405,000 after purchasing an additional 687,612 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.1 %

WBD opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

