DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stake Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,961 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DoorDash by 5,396.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after purchasing an additional 651,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $18,443,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,501.74. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,321 shares of company stock valued at $177,554,465. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of -376.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $181.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

