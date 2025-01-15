SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QWLD. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Shares of QWLD opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $109.37 and a twelve month high of $130.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

