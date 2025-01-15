Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,399 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,784,000 after buying an additional 1,452,956 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after buying an additional 1,014,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,269,000 after acquiring an additional 816,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

