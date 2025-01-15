Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,713,000 after buying an additional 3,289,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,802,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,104,000 after acquiring an additional 851,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in UBS Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,630,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,045,000 after purchasing an additional 843,903 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

