Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 232.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Samsara by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 1,909.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $10,868,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IOT opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.59. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,224,948.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,119.88. The trade was a 38.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $5,160,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,379,652 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,851 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

