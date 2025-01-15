Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 859,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,303,000 after acquiring an additional 817,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 155.6% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,629,000 after acquiring an additional 693,346 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 15,398.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,530,000 after acquiring an additional 334,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $1,016,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,591.35. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,788 shares of company stock worth $4,429,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GL

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GL opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.