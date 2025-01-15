Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $76.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

