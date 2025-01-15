International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBA. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 126,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

CUBA opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.91%.

(Free Report)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Featured Articles

