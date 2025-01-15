American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

AIG opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

