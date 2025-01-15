Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 128,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.