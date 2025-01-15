Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 379 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUEM opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.