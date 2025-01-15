Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Crane by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock opened at $150.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $110.49 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.