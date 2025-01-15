International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

