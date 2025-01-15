International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,706 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 37.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 624,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 171,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

