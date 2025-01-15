Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cango by 48.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Cango Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Cango Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.