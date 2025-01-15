Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 17,368 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $118,913,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 218,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,007,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Apple by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 2,484,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $578,869,000 after buying an additional 104,457 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.85.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $233.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.52. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.