NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Price Target Lowered to $3.25 at HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.82% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NioCorp Developments’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NB

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

Shares of NASDAQ NB opened at $1.52 on Monday. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NioCorp Developments stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.