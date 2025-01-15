Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

DH stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $452.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

In related news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,001. The trade was a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

