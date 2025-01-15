International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 224,343 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vale by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

