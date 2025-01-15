International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 111,957 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 488,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

GNT stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

