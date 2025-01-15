International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 148,190 Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,190 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile Infrastructure were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEEP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 40.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 84.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 6.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Mobile Infrastructure by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEEP opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.