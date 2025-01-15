GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,630 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,558,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 334,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 54,202 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,085.25. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 5.7 %

KGS opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 156.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 565.52%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

