GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 340.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $218,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.