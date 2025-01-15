International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 158,017 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 158,017 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,245,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,307,000 after purchasing an additional 680,242 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Transocean by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 609,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,863.80. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

