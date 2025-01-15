Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 323.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Up 4.6 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

