GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,460,000.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

