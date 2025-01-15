GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 81 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after buying an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 99,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 541.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.8 %

IPAR stock opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.