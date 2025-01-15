GAMMA Investing LLC Has $27,000 Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Clarivate by 27.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 38,929,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,752,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,945,000 after buying an additional 2,409,470 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 1,222,646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 800.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 650,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 578,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $7,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,665,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Clarivate Stock Down 0.8 %

CLVT stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.14. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.81 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

