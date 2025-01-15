Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 221.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YOU. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.3 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.41. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

