GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 229 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 92.1% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.19. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

