MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 162.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $324,511.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,279.19. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.65.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

