International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 233,170 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 233,170 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,819,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,297 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,372,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,174,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,152,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,267 shares during the last quarter.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.5338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

