STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,195,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $228,655,000 after buying an additional 1,719,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 177.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,888 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,213 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 674.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,642,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $49.05.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

