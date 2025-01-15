GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 917,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after buying an additional 125,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -57.00. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

