Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 262.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,905 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Newmont by 29.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,728,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Finally, Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

