Czech National Bank Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6,702.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $388.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $491.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

