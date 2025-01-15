Czech National Bank Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $82,398,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $183.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.60. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

