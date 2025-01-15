Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $191,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 69.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,404,000 after buying an additional 104,210 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 283,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,083,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 94.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 210,284 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $182.32 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.58 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SPSC

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.