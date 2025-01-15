Czech National Bank Purchases 8,377 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $68.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,809 shares of company stock worth $7,871,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

