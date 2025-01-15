Czech National Bank Has $9.04 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $3,724,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AMETEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,099,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 36.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 74,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 115,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. This trade represents a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,114. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,200 shares of company stock worth $5,707,620. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.94. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

