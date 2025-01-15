Czech National Bank Purchases 12,178 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,270,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 478,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,523,000 after purchasing an additional 455,307 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $45.30.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

