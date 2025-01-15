Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

