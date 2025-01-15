GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 1.1 %

RDHL stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

