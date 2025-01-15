Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 565.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

